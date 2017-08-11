FREE STUFF

Tax FREE weekend and more freebies for your week

EMBED </>More Videos

Find fun free events in and around Houston all weekend (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 8/11 - 8/17:

Friday, August 11
The Art of FuFu
2604 Dunlavy St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Live Music: Blackwater Roll
Central Green Park, Katy
7:45 p.m.

Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tax Free Weekend 2017
Tax free shopping on many back-to-school items. Find eligible items here.

Free Movie: That Thing You Do
Market Square Park
8:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Ozomatli
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.

Movies in the Park: Lego Batman
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk

Epilepsy Foundation Teen Art Therapy Program
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Movie Night: School of Rock
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Circo Avenida

Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Sing
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 12

Darwin Macon Trio
Clear Lake Dodge, Webster
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live music pet adoption. There is a fee for adopting an animal.

Tax Free Weekend 2017
Tax free shopping on many back-to-school items. Find eligible items here.

Back-to-School: Rock & Block Party
Houston Premium Outlets
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

BCO presents BOATS, Bats & Brew
Fonde Center Parking Lot, Houston
7:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Movie Night: Moana
Central Green Park, Katy
Dusk

Tai Chi
Central Green Park, Katy
8:30 a.m.

Community Operation
Missouri City Center
AccessHealth Community Operation Health Fair
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Movies Under The Moon
Sugar Land Town Square
8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie: The Jungle Book
Memorial Hermann Pavilion at Pearland Town Center
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Help stuff backpacks for students of Sherwood Elementary School.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Students Rock The City: Back-to-School Fashion Show
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Bank of America Screen on the Green: Finding Dory
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Wells Fargo presents The Fab 5 & Texas Medical Center Orchestra: 50th Anniversary Tribute to The Beatles' Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.

Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 13

Urban Harvest Farmer's Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Tax Free Weekend 2017
Tax free shopping on many back-to-school items. Find eligible items here.

Public Safety Open House: Fire Station #2
9303 Gosling Road, The Woodlands
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jeremy Good
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, August 14

Children's Theater: Journey Through China VII
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.

R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 15

Sharpen Your Networking & Interview Skills
Moody Community Center Multi-purpose Room, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Family Movie Night: Finding Dory
Creekside Park Village Green, The Woodlands
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Children's Theater: Journey Through China VII
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.

Movies at Miller - Singin' in the Rain
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Story Time at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tribute Band Tuesdays: Live 80
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16

Movies at Miller - La La Land
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Buy One Get One Free Boardwalk Bullet Tickets
Kemah
All day in honor of National Rollercoaster Day.

Kidtastic on The Square: Recess Fun
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 17

H-E-B presents Too Marvelous For Words: A Celebration of Nat 'King' Cole starring Keith David
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

The Color Condition Exhibit Opens
Discovery Green
Experience three separate art installations that create a dialogue of color between parts of the Avenida Houston campus.

Budget Workshops
Cane Room, Sugar Land City Hall
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Vaccinations
Children's Museum of Houston
Limited to 150 children each Thursday Free Family Night.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Rock the Row Concert Series: The Sugarland Brass Company
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Rock the Dock: Rat Ranch
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Food

Buy one, get one free ice cream cone
Join the Carvel club and get a printable coupon for buy one, get one free ice cream cone.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentfree stuffstretch your dollarsave moneyfamilycommunitysocietyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FREE STUFF
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
St. Arnold offering free pint for backpack donations
Fourth graders can explore national parks for free
Get checked: Free cervical and breast cancer screenings
More free stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Bill Murray goes to 'Groundhog Day the Musical' ... again
Channing Tatum goes 'Magic Mike' in convenience store
New club brings legal poker to the Galleria area
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting
Man grazed by bullet when truck thief opens fire at him
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Heat advisory issued for Friday
Crosby students recognized for helping after fatal fire
Dramatic video: Sports car causes crash, speeds off
Nissan to pay $97.7M in proposed Takata settlement
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Show More
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
How to save during Sales Tax Holiday weekend
HPD to keep track of which bars over-serve
Investigators: Missing man's ID found on human remains
HEATED MEETING: Man throws money during HISD meeting
More News
Top Video
Dramatic video: Sports car causes crash, speeds off
Nissan to pay $97.7M in proposed Takata settlement
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
More Video