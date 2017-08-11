Tax FREE weekend and more freebies for your week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 8/11 - 8/17:
Friday, August 11
The Art of FuFu
2604 Dunlavy St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: Blackwater Roll
Central Green Park, Katy
7:45 p.m.
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tax Free Weekend 2017
Tax free shopping on many back-to-school items. Find eligible items here.
Free Movie: That Thing You Do
Market Square Park
8:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
Ozomatli
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
Movies in the Park: Lego Batman
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk
Epilepsy Foundation Teen Art Therapy Program
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Movie Night: School of Rock
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Sing
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, August 12
Darwin Macon Trio
Clear Lake Dodge, Webster
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live music pet adoption. There is a fee for adopting an animal.
Tax Free Weekend 2017
Tax free shopping on many back-to-school items. Find eligible items here.
Back-to-School: Rock & Block Party
Houston Premium Outlets
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
BCO presents BOATS, Bats & Brew
Fonde Center Parking Lot, Houston
7:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Movie Night: Moana
Central Green Park, Katy
Dusk
Tai Chi
Central Green Park, Katy
8:30 a.m.
Community Operation
Missouri City Center
AccessHealth Community Operation Health Fair
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Movies Under The Moon
Sugar Land Town Square
8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie: The Jungle Book
Memorial Hermann Pavilion at Pearland Town Center
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Help stuff backpacks for students of Sherwood Elementary School.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Students Rock The City: Back-to-School Fashion Show
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green: Finding Dory
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
Wells Fargo presents The Fab 5 & Texas Medical Center Orchestra: 50th Anniversary Tribute to The Beatles' Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 13
Urban Harvest Farmer's Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
Tax Free Weekend 2017
Tax free shopping on many back-to-school items. Find eligible items here.
Public Safety Open House: Fire Station #2
9303 Gosling Road, The Woodlands
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jeremy Good
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, August 14
Children's Theater: Journey Through China VII
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 15
Sharpen Your Networking & Interview Skills
Moody Community Center Multi-purpose Room, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Family Movie Night: Finding Dory
Creekside Park Village Green, The Woodlands
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Children's Theater: Journey Through China VII
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Movies at Miller - Singin' in the Rain
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Story Time at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tribute Band Tuesdays: Live 80
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16
Movies at Miller - La La Land
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Buy One Get One Free Boardwalk Bullet Tickets
Kemah
All day in honor of National Rollercoaster Day.
Kidtastic on The Square: Recess Fun
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 17
H-E-B presents Too Marvelous For Words: A Celebration of Nat 'King' Cole starring Keith David
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
The Color Condition Exhibit Opens
Discovery Green
Experience three separate art installations that create a dialogue of color between parts of the Avenida Houston campus.
Budget Workshops
Cane Room, Sugar Land City Hall
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Vaccinations
Children's Museum of Houston
Limited to 150 children each Thursday Free Family Night.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
Rock the Row Concert Series: The Sugarland Brass Company
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Rat Ranch
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Buy one, get one free ice cream cone
Join the Carvel club and get a printable coupon for buy one, get one free ice cream cone.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff