HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 11/17 - 11/23:
Sunday, November 19
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Mistletoe Market
Bagby Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Fresh Arts presents Winter Holiday Art Market
2101 Winter Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Wilderness Survival Course
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Junior League Holiday Market
1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Friendswood Art in the Park
1100 Friendswood Dr., Friendswood
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Texans on the Big Screen
The Square at Memorial City
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The HillBenders present The Who's TOMMY: A Bluegrass Opry
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.
Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.
Bayou Bend Family Day at Emancipation Park "We the People: Our National Thanksgiving"
Emancipation Park
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Pecan Harvest Festival
Historic Downtown Richmond
12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring James Kelly
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, November 20
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 21
Walking Book Club
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 22
Freebies for first 100 customers at new Houston Chipotle
11150 Northwest Freeway, Houston
10:45 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, November 23
68th Annual HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade
Downtown Houston
9:00 a.m.
Rock the Row Concert Series: The Blue Grooves
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Pastry
Join the MyPanera rewards program and get a free pastry just for joining.
