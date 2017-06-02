ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Summer Of Fun

Summer of Fun


Trying to make the most out of your Summer vacation can be tough, when planning what to do, where to go...even what to eat! That's why we've created the Summer of Fun Guide to assist you as you search for activities and family fun!



Summer Of Fun



Miller Outdoor Theatre

Every moment at Miller is magic. The best music, dance, theater and more. EVERY PERFORMANCE IS FREE.

Wet'n'Wild Splash Town

Wet'n'Wild SplashTown. Houston's largest and most diverse water park featuring 80 acres and over two million gallons of summer fun!

Moody Gardens

From aquatic adventures to rain forest experiences, you will find something for the whole family at Moody Gardens! Visit today!

Blue Plate Mayo

Bring out the flavor in all your favorite foods this season! From salads and sandwiches to dips, dressings, and sauces, Blue Plate Mayo is the perfect addition to any meal.

More Ideas for a Summer of Fun


Places to Visit
Houston Zoo
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Health Museum
Children's Museum of Houston
Houston Downtown Aquarium
Space Center Houston
Kemah Boardwalk
Pleasure Pier

Free Family Fun
Galveston
Buffalo Bayou
Discovery Green
Hermann Park
Memorial Park
Waugh Bridge
The Menil Collection
