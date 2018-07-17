ABC13 & YOU

Step into the world of Sherlock Holmes

EMBED </>More Videos

A new exhibition at the Houston Museum of Natural Science will transport you back in time to Sherlock Holmes' Victorian London. (KTRK)

Fancy yourself a detective? The game's afoot at The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Mystery buffs will step back in time to Sherlock Holmes' London to learn how the famed fictional detective solved baffling murder mysteries using cutting-edge 19th century forensic techniques.

The exhibition includes a recreation of a scene in Victorian London, where a crime has just taken place. Visitors receive a detective's notebook to record their clues. The exhibit also includes original manuscripts and tools that influenced doctor-turned-author Sir Conan Doyle when he created Sherlock Holmes.

For more information on the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmuseum exhibitABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Houston Symphony takes music into the community
High-tech makerspace is a hub for creation
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
More ABC13 & You
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
4 can't-miss live music events in Houston this weekend
SPONSORED: Tony Bennett In Concert Contest
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News