ABC's newest drama "Still Star-Crossed" picks up in the wake of Romeo and Juliet's tragic deaths.A new royal takes the throne and takes drastic measures to try to end the feud between the Montagues and the Capulets.Medalian Rahimi stars as "Princess Isabella" and Sterling Sulieman stars as Prince Escalus. They describe in the video above how their characters are caught in the middle of this battle between the families.Fans of period dramas like "The Tudors" may be attracted to this show, and Sulieman notes that one thing that this show features is more romance. If that isn't enough reason to give it a try, it's produced by TGIT's Shonda Rhimes of Shondaland.Performing in a period drama has its own set of challenges, but Sulieman called it, "a challenge and a pleasure." Rahimi agreed saying that the biggest challenge is, "making sure the past and present meld well together and still make sense with audiences today."The series premiere of "Still Star-Crossed" is Monday, May 29th from 10-11 p.m. EDT on ABC.