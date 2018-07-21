ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stars hit the hardwood for Trae tha Truth's celebrity basketball game

Trae tha Truth hosts celebrity basketball game for #TraeDayWeekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth brought out several celebrities to the Bayou City for his annual Trae Day Weekend.

On Saturday, celebrities hit the hardwood at the Fonde Recreation Center for a game of basketball between Relief Gang and J. Prince Respect Squad.

The weekend, which has been filled with several free community events, will wrap up with "Trae Day Family Funday" on Sunday at Discovery Green.



Trae tha Truth has been on a mission, helping not only to improve Houston, but communities across the country. During Hurricane Harvey, he and his Relief Gang provided much needed relief to storm victims.

After the tragic shooting at the Waffle House in Tennessee, Trae tha Truth teamed up with hero James Shaw Jr. to assist victims' families.
