Splitsville: Remembering celebs who used to be together

Mickey Mouse Club sweethearts Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears shocked the teens across the world when they announced their break up. The former NSync singer and pop princess split up in 2002.
Professional golfer Tiger Woods had a very public breakup with former wife Elin Nordegren. Woods and Nordegren divorced in 2010, less than a year after the golfer admitted to several extramarital affairs.
Once the "Sexiest Man Alive" Brad Pitt is on our list twice. First, when he married and divorced "Friends" favorite and one of the most beautiful women in the world, Jennifer Aniston. And then when he and Angelina Jolie divorced in 2016. The two had been together for 12 years after rumors they had an affair when Pitt was with Aniston.
Another man who made the list twice is Ben Affleck. The "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor spent some time with Jenny from the block or Jennifer Lopez. The two were actually engaged but broke it off in 2004. Not too long after, Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner got together and were married in a private ceremony in 2005. They divorced 10 years later.
"That 70s Show" star Ashton Kutcher and "Ghost" actress Demi Moore got the attention of a lot of people when it came out that they were dating. The age difference was 15 years. The couple divorced in 2013 amid rumors Kutcher was cheating.
"Terminator" actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kennedy family heiress Maria Shriver ended their marriage after 25 years. Shriver filed for divorce six weeks after Schwarzenegger revealed he fathered a child out of wedlock with a member of his household staff years ago.
MORE CELEBRITY BREAKUPS:
- Russell Brand and Katy Perry
- Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
- Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
- Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
- Eva Longoria and Tony Parker
- Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert
- Heidi Klum and Seal
- Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas
- Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins
