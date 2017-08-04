Splash your way to free end-of-summer fun

FREE STUFF

Free stuff for the week of 8/3 - 8/10.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 8/4 - 8/10:

Friday, August 4

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Move in the Park: Secret Life of Pets
Centennial Park, Friendswood
7:30 p.m.

Giving Spirits Concert benefiting Keep Sugar Land Beautiful
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.

Movies in the Park: Lego Batman
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk

Epilepsy Foundation Teen Art Therapy Program
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Movie Night: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Critical Mass
Market Square Park
This informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.
7:15 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Sing
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 5

Back-to-School Rock & Block Party
Houston Premium Outlets
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Goode Braggart Variety Spectacular
Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Veterans Benefit Fair
Tomball Veterans Outpatient Clinic
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

KidsRStrong2 Family Fun Day at Victory Camp
Victory Camp, Alvin
9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Health Fair
Jennie Riley Community Center, La Porte
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

2017 Community Operation Health Fair
400 Austin St., Richmond
Back-to-school health fair offers free immunizations, dental screenings, vision screenings and more.
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Back to School Splash Bash
Sugar Land Town Square
10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Coffee & Cars
Memorial City Mall at the food court entrance
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.

Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Sean Richards
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 6

Back-to-School 2017: The Gypsy Rose Market
800 Harris Ave., Kemah
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

National Root Beer Float Day
Saint Arnold Brewing Co., Houston
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Boots vs Badges
Scotland Yard Baseball Field, The Woodlands
Watch The Woodlands Fire Department battle the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a softball game as part of National Night Out.
8:30 p.m.

West Houston Rugby Club Free Rugby Training Day
700 Westgreen Blvd., Katy
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

George Hermann's 174th Birthday Party
Hermann Park
Enjoy kids' activities, games and crafts, plus free cake to celebrate the birthday of the park's namesake.
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Public Safety Open House: Fire Station #2
9303 Gosling Road, The Woodlands
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.

Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, August 7

HTXO Full Moon Hike
Memorial Park Rugby Fields, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Free Law Line: Presented by The Woodlands Bar Association
281-645-6344
Get free legal advice the first Monday of every month.
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8

Story Time at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Movies at Miller: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Free Gardening Seminar
South Regional Library, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tribute Band Tuesdays: Trio Grande
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9

Kidtastic on The Square: Magician
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Children's Performance: Dancing to Hispanic Rhythms
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.

Movies at Miller: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Moonlight Movies for Kids: Sing
City Centre Houston
8:00 p.m.

R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 10

Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Los Chicos del 512 - A Tribute to Selena
Miller Outdoor Theatre
This is a ticketed event but four free tickets are available per person over the age of 16 while supplies last.
8:30 p.m.

Budget Workshops
Cane Room, Sugar Land City Hall
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Vaccinations
Children's Museum of Houston
Limited to 150 children each Thursday Free Family Night.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.

Rock the Row Concert Series: Brian Loftin Band
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Rock the Dock: Hamilton Loomis
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Food

Free Box Combo
Join the Raising Cane's Caniac Club and get a free box combo after you register your membership card.

