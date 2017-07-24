ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Is it too late to say sorry? Justin Bieber cancels remainder of Purpose World Tour

FILE: In this May 22, 2016 file photo, Justin Bieber performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour, the singer announced on his website Monday.

Bieber had 14 shows left on the tour, including a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 29.

The shows were canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

No other details or comments have been provided.

Full statement released:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

