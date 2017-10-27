Some tricks, lots of treats and all for FREE this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2573674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros freebies happening this weekend

Here's what's free for the week of 10/27 - 11/3:Blaffer Art Museum6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Bagby Park4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.505 6th St., Texas City6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Galveston5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Market Square Park7:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre7:30 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Baytown Nature Center10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Kemah Boardwalk5:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green Avenida HoustonBig Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park 8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery GreenCheck out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Downtown Aquarium, HoustonFree Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.White Oak Bayou, Houston10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.University of Houston School of Art, Room 11011:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.MacGregor Park, Houston8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Katy Elite Sports Club10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Bagby Park11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Bagby Park9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.MacGregor Park, Houston8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Texas Medical Center, Houston8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.MD Anderson Cancer Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Central Green, La Centerra at Cinco RanchDusk505 6th St. N, Texas City5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Buffalo Run Park, Missouri City3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Galveston11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.500 W. 13th Street, Deer Park12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Pasadena City events1:00 p.m.St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Sugar Land4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.First Colony Bible Chapel, Sugar Land4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Sugar Mill Elementary School, Sugar Land11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.mRosenberg Annex BuildingThe Woodlands Christian Church10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.16135 I-45 Northbound, The Woodlands9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Christ Church United Methodist Church, The Woodlands9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive7:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.Pearland Town Center5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.11200 Broadway Street, Pearland8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.City Centre12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.Hermann Park Lake Plaza12:00 p.m.Levy Park4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.1900 Kane Street, Houston11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk2:00 p.m.Discovery Green Avenida Houston198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Grogan's Mill Village Center8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Pearland Town Center9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.Grogan's Mill Village Center8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music, dancing and fun for the whole family.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Discovery GreenChildren learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Nolan Ryan Jr. High School, Pearland3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Moores Opera House, Houston2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.Katy Elite Sports Club10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.LaCenterra at Cinco RanchNoon - 4:00 p.m.Helen Hall Library - Susan Mathews Theater2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.Fishers of Men Lutheran Church3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Town Green Park, The Woodlands3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.2535 E. Broadway, Pearland6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre7:00 p.m.1900 Kane Street, Houston11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk1:00 p.m.Nature Discovery Center8:30 a.m.City Centre Plaza5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green Avenida HoustonThe Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonFree with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Champions Village, Houston3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.Discovery Green Avenida HoustonMeet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Mercer Botanic Gardens10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Helen Hall Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 5305:00 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.Houston Premium Outlets4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Under the Radar Brewery, Houston6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Nessler Center, Texas City5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Helen Hall Library, League CityWhile supplies last.4141 Bailey Road, Pearland5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Market Square Park6:00 p.m.City Centre5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch9:00 a.m.Discovery Green Avenida HoustonDeer Park Public LibraryContact the library for hours.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.HPL Express Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 1 to 3.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.410 Bagby St., HoustonBuy one, get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.2701 Cypress Point Drive, Missouri City2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Discovery Green Avenida HoustonNature Discovery Center4:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 3 to 5.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.3800 S. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre7:30 p.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.Discovery Green Avenida HoustonHughes Landing, The Woodlands7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m.Deer Park Public Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Helen Hall Library, League City6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak treesLearn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St., Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St., Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.Free Taco on Nov. 1Houston Astro Cameron Maybin stole a base in the 11th inning of Game 2 and that means it's taco time. The Taco Bell steal a base, steal a taco promotion gives everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Taco this Wednesday, Nov. 1. Go 'Stros!