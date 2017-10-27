Some tricks, lots of treats and all for FREE this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 10/27 - 11/3:
Friday, October 27
Opening Reception: Sergio Prego, Gabriel Martinez
Blaffer Art Museum
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Bagby Park
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Food Truck Friday
505 6th St., Texas City
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
36th Annual Galveston Island Oktoberfest
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Galveston
5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Featured Friday; Ghosts of Galveston
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Haute Halloween: A dueling piano experience event
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Critical Mass
Market Square Park
7:00 p.m.
Friday Night Movie Series: Hotel Transylvania
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Dia De La Hispanidad - Plena Libre
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Scream on the Green
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green: Hotel Transylvania 2
Discovery Green
7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Tyke Hike: Halloween Fun
Baytown Nature Center
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Freaky Fridays
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Ken Gaines
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Walking Along the Trails Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park 8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, October 28
Plantoberfest
White Oak Bayou, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Haunted Market
Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Artist Sergio Prego in Conversation
University of Houston School of Art, Room 110
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Free Funday in the Park
MacGregor Park, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Fall Katy Home & Garden Show
Katy Elite Sports Club
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Bagby Park
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Midtown in Motion
Bagby Park
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Funday in the Park
MacGregor Park, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
2017 Bay Area Healthy For Good Heart Walk
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
2017 Houston Healthy For Good Heart Walk
The Texas Medical Center, Houston
8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
MD Anderson Breast Reconstruction Awareness Symposium
MD Anderson Cancer Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Movie Night: Casper
Central Green, La Centerra at Cinco Ranch
Dusk
Fall Art Walk on 6th Street
505 6th St. N, Texas City
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tricks and Treats in the Park 2017
Buffalo Run Park, Missouri City
3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
36th Annual Galveston Island Oktoberfest
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Galveston
11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
44th Annual Halloween Carnival
500 W. 13th Street, Deer Park
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Monster Mash
Pasadena City events
1:00 p.m.
Oktoberfest
St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat Fall Festival
First Colony Bible Chapel, Sugar Land
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sugar Mill Sparkler Fair
Sugar Mill Elementary School, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m
Boo With The Blue
Rosenberg Annex Building
TWCC Autumn Fest
The Woodlands Christian Church
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Free Water-Wise Gardening Seminar
16135 I-45 Northbound, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Fall Flea Market & Fair
Christ Church United Methodist Church, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Woodlands Annual Fall Flea Market
Southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive
7:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Trick or Treat on our Street
Pearland Town Center
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Cars and Cowboys Car Show Presented by Houston Metro Go Texan
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Kingwood Monster Margarita Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Artumn Fest 2017
City Centre
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Texas Longhorns Game Day at The Square vs. Baylor
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Some Enchanted Evening: A Celebration of the American Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.
Student Performances in the Park: Vivaldi Music Academy's Youth Strings and Choir
Hermann Park Lake Plaza
12:00 p.m.
Lunar + Planetary Institute: Observe the Moon Night
Levy Park
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Dia De Los Muertos Festival: Honoring our Past, Celebrating Our Future
1900 Kane Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Scary Saturdays
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Discovery Green Flea presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, October 29
Fresh Impact Church Harvest Community Festival
Nolan Ryan Jr. High School, Pearland
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Moores School of Music Chamber Orchestra
Moores Opera House, Houston
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Fall Katy Home & Garden Show
Katy Elite Sports Club
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Houston Family Fun Fest
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
Noon - 4:00 p.m.
Afternoon of Curiousity with Magician Grant Freeman
Helen Hall Library - Susan Mathews Theater
2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Trunks and Treats
Fishers of Men Lutheran Church
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Halloween Town
Sugar Land Town Square
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Trick or Treat Trail
Town Green Park, The Woodlands
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
St. Andrew's Trick or Treat in the Patch
2535 E. Broadway, Pearland
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Kingwood Monster Margarita Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Dia de Los Muertos! Day of the Dead Celebration
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Texans on the Big Screen
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Bollywood Blast: The Bollywood Bachelor
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.
Dia De Los Muertos Festival: Honoring our Past, Celebrating Our Future
1900 Kane Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Spooky Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Drew Essen
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 30
Free Halloween Portrait Event for Kids in Costume
Champions Village, Houston
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Monday Night Football on the Big Screen
The Square at Memorial City
7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 31
Sutliff & Stout No DWI Free Holiday Rides
550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530
5:00 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.
Halloween Trick or Treat Off The Street
Houston Premium Outlets
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Boo, Brew & Bridges - Walk & Party BCO & HTXO
Under the Radar Brewery, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Hallowpalooza & Haunted House
Nessler Center, Texas City
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Trick or Treat in the Library
Helen Hall Library, League City
While supplies last.
Pearland Trick or Treat Trail 2017
4141 Bailey Road, Pearland
5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Woodbridge Light the Night
Kingwood Town Center Park
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Body by Broadway
Market Square Park
6:00 p.m.
Halloween Trick-or-Treat
City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Memorial City Monster Mash Spooktacular
The Square at Memorial City
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Movies at Miller: John Carpenter's Halloween
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.
Toddler Tuesdays: If You're a Monster and You Know It
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one, get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 1
Afternoon with an Expert: Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun
2701 Cypress Point Drive, Missouri City
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Party on the Plaza: The Molly Ringwalds with Roxy Roca
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Andyroo
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 2
Walk In The Woods Nature Lecture Series
3800 S. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tsuru
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Blues and More at The Brown
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Rock the Row Concert Series: Phatso
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Taco on Nov. 1
Houston Astro Cameron Maybin stole a base in the 11th inning of Game 2 and that means it's taco time. The Taco Bell steal a base, steal a taco promotion gives everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Taco this Wednesday, Nov. 1. Go 'Stros!
