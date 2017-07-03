Houstonians will get a new place to kick up their heels when The Rustic opens in downtown Houston next summer. The down-home dining concept and concert venue, which launched in Dallas in October 2013, will offer Texas eats and live music seven days a week. Expect to see such artists as the Josh Abbott Band, Brothers Osborne, and Salt-N-Pepa hit the stage.Located at 1836 Polk Street, next to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the massive 25,000-square-foot Houston outpost will feature homestyle dishes and smoked meats, from beer-can hen with jalapeno bread to slow-cooked carnitas with orange peel, while the bar will serve up classic and creative cocktails, 40 beers on tap with a Texas leaning, and an extensive roster of wines.The outdoor stage, complete with a VIP area on either side, will be situated on a sprawling backyard patio. The casual space will also feature a retractable roof and an Uber Lounge.