Country singer's gigantic dining and concert venue heads to downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houstonians will get a new place to kick up their heels when The Rustic opens in downtown Houston next summer. The down-home dining concept and concert venue, which launched in Dallas in October 2013, will offer Texas eats and live music seven days a week. Expect to see such artists as the Josh Abbott Band, Brothers Osborne, and Salt-N-Pepa hit the stage.

Located at 1836 Polk Street, next to the George R. Brown Convention Center, the massive 25,000-square-foot Houston outpost will feature homestyle dishes and smoked meats, from beer-can hen with jalapeno bread to slow-cooked carnitas with orange peel, while the bar will serve up classic and creative cocktails, 40 beers on tap with a Texas leaning, and an extensive roster of wines.

The outdoor stage, complete with a VIP area on either side, will be situated on a sprawling backyard patio. The casual space will also feature a retractable roof and an Uber Lounge.

You can read more about this new venue from our partners at Culture Map.

