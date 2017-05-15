Simone Biles, Normani Kordei and Houston's 'Dancing' perfection

The "Dancing with the Stars" semifinals begin Monday night and two of the remaining celebrities are making Houston proud. Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles have wowed the judges each week with powerful performances. Fans have also had access to their ballroom breakthroughs as the ladies use dance to expose their vulnerability and strength.
Celebrate their accomplishments by watching all of their dances from this season:
1. Simone Biles - Watch all her dances
2. Normani Kordei - Watch all her dances
The "Dancing with the Stars" semifinals will leave you breathless. Cheer on our hometown celebrities TONIGHT at 7 on ABC13.
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancing
