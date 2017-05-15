DANCING WITH THE STARS

Simone Biles, Normani Kordei and Houston's 'Dancing' perfection

Houston celebrities Simone Biles and Normani Kordei compete in Dancing with the Stars semifinals (AP)

The "Dancing with the Stars" semifinals begin Monday night and two of the remaining celebrities are making Houston proud. Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles have wowed the judges each week with powerful performances. Fans have also had access to their ballroom breakthroughs as the ladies use dance to expose their vulnerability and strength.

Celebrate their accomplishments by watching all of their dances from this season:
1. Simone Biles - Watch all her dances
2. Normani Kordei - Watch all her dances
The "Dancing with the Stars" semifinals will leave you breathless. Cheer on our hometown celebrities TONIGHT at 7 on ABC13.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancing
Load Comments
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Study: Dancing could help with brain function
'Dancing with the Stars' doubles competitor workload
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 2 eliminations on movie night
Group with developmental disabilities wins gold medal for dance
More dancing with the stars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits
3 new shows coming to Smart Financial Centre
Beauty and brains: Federal scientist crowned Miss USA
SPONSORED: What is TUTS Fun Home
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
Report: Trump shared secret info with Russians
Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty
The Woodlands doctor allegedly drunk on the job
Young boy has close call with METRO train
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
Boy hit by car in southeast Houston
Show More
Loose cow on the move near busy Houston freeway
MUGSHOTS: 12 arrested during 'attack on crime' in Montgomery Co.
It might be a little tougher to grab an Uber today
Child taken by Life Flight to hospital after car accident
Suspect in Houston dancer's killing now on the run
More News
Photos
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
More Photos