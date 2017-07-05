FREEDOM OVER TEXAS

Sights and sounds from CITGO Freedom Over Texas

ABC13's David Nuno interviews Hunter Hayes at Freedom Over Texas. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Take a look at the sights and sounds from Houston's signature patriotic celebration, CITGO Freedom Over Texas!

PHOTOS: Houstonians let freedom ring at CITGO Freedom Over Texas
PHOTO: 360 view of Hunter Hayes performance
PHOTO: 360 view of DNCE performance

ABC13's David Nuno talks to DNCE at CITGO Freedom Over Texas:
David Nuno talks to DNCE at Freedom Over Texas.



PHOTO: 360 view of CITGO Freedom Over Texas
