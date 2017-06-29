ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shonda Rhimes opens up about weight loss and unwanted attention

EMBED </>More Videos

Shonda Rhimes writes essay on weight loss. (KTRK)

In a new essay on her website, television icon Shonda Rhimes is opening up about her personal weight loss.

Rhimes, the brains behind ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How To Get Away With Murder," revealed that people treated her differently after the weight loss.

"When I was fat, I wasn't a person to these people. Like I had been an invisible woman who suddenly materialized in front of them. Poof! There I am. Thin and ready for a chat," Rhimes wrote.

During an interview with ABC News last year, she said her inability to buckle an airplane seat belt made her think about her health.

"I realized that I work really hard in every other area of my life," Rhimes said to ABC News. "Why wouldn't I throw myself into being healthy and losing weight?"

She is calling for empathy to create a "window of kindness and sisterhood for someone who would need it."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentshonda rhimesweight lossweightu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard
Lin-Manuel Miranda has celebs singing 'Hamilton' for charity
Fans meet DJ Khaled in Houston at CD signing
Rory Feek to perform for first time since wife died
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard
'One Bin', 3 years, $1 million - no plan, few answers
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing TV host's looks
American flags vandalized along 4th of July parade route
Drinking this weekend? Catch a cab or ride to jail
Show More
Crime spike has seniors residents living in fear
MLB umpire rescues woman on bridge
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Cullen Blvd shooting
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
More News
Top Video
All credit cards on deck: get ready for Amazon Prime Day
New medicine offers hope to those with sickle cell
Drinking this weekend? Catch a cab or ride to jail
'One Bin', 3 years, $1 million - no plan, few answers
More Video