In a new essay on her website, television icon Shonda Rhimes is opening up about her personal weight loss.Rhimes, the brains behind ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How To Get Away With Murder," revealed that people treated her differently after the weight loss."When I was fat, I wasn't a person to these people. Like I had been an invisible woman who suddenly materialized in front of them. Poof! There I am. Thin and ready for a chat," Rhimes wrote.During an interview with ABC News last year, she said her inability to buckle an airplane seat belt made her think about her health."I realized that I work really hard in every other area of my life," Rhimes said to ABC News. "Why wouldn't I throw myself into being healthy and losing weight?"She is calling for empathy to create a "window of kindness and sisterhood for someone who would need it."