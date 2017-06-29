Rhimes, the brains behind ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How To Get Away With Murder," revealed that people treated her differently after the weight loss.
"When I was fat, I wasn't a person to these people. Like I had been an invisible woman who suddenly materialized in front of them. Poof! There I am. Thin and ready for a chat," Rhimes wrote.
During an interview with ABC News last year, she said her inability to buckle an airplane seat belt made her think about her health.
"I realized that I work really hard in every other area of my life," Rhimes said to ABC News. "Why wouldn't I throw myself into being healthy and losing weight?"
She is calling for empathy to create a "window of kindness and sisterhood for someone who would need it."
