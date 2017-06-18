Selena

Ray

Notorious

The Jacksons: An American Dream

Elvis

With the release of Tupac Shakur's biopic "All Eyez on Me" this weekend, we're taking a look at popular biopics featuring musicians and celebrities.Selena Quintanilla-Perez, who was born and raised in Corpus Christi, broke records and put Tejano music on the map. From performing at the Astrodome, to chart topping albums, Selena rose quickly in the music world. On March 31, 1995, Selena's life was cut short. Her life was portrayed on the big screen by Jennifer Lopez in 1997.Jamie Foxx portrayed legendary soul musician Ray Charles in this Oscar-winning biopic. The movie was released in 2004 and highlighted Ray Charles' beginnings in the South to his illustrious music career.Notorious tells the story of rapper Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Smalls. Released in 2009, "Notorious" highlighted the life and rise of the hip-hop legend who produced hits such as "Hypnotize," "Juicy," and "Big Poppa.""The Jacksons: An American Dream" was a four-hour miniseries broadcast that first premiered in 1992 on ABC. The miniseries followed the life of the Jackson family -- from the childhood days, to the early and successful years of the Jackson 5. The biopic quickly became one of the most popular miniseries of the 1990s.Released in 1979, "Elvis" highlights the life of one of the top musicians to ever grace the stage. Two years after his death, Kurt Russell stared as Elvis and received an Emmy nomination for his portryal.