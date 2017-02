Music's biggest night is here, and Beyonce and Adele could each have a big night. The superstars both have nominations in three major categories of Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.See highlights from nominations below and find out which artists are up for more than 80 categories on the Grammy's website "Hello," Adele"Formation," Beyonce"7 Years," Lukas Graham"Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake"Stressed Out," Twenty One PilotsKelsea BalleriniThe ChainsmokersChance The RapperMaren MorrisAnderson .Paak"Formation," Beyonce"Hello," Adele"I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber"7 Years," Lukas Graham, Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake, Sturgill Simpson"Hello," Adele"Hold Up," Beyonce"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)," Kelly Clarkson"Dangerous Woman," Ariana Grande"Closer," The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey"7 Years," Lukas Graham"Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake"Cheap Thrills," Sia Featuring Sean Paul"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban"Die A Happy Man," Thomas Rhett"Humble And Kind," Tim McGraw"My Church," Maren Morris"Vice," Miranda Lambert"Come See Me," PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake"Exchange," Bryson Tiller"Kiss It Better," Rihanna"Lake By The Ocean," Maxwell"Luv," Tory Lanez"All The Way Up," Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared"Famous," Kanye West Featuring Rihanna"Hotline Bling," Drake"No Problem" Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream"Blackstar," David Bowie"Burn The Witch," Radiohead"Hardwired," Metallica"Heathens," Twenty One Pilots"My Name Is Human," Highly Suspect