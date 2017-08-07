Sean Spicer will not be on 'Dancing with the Stars'

It looks like Sean Spicer won't be trading his podium for the dance floor.Spicer abruptly resigned his position on July 21 after six months on the job amid the hiring of new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci resigned after just 11 days on the job.Rumors have been floating around that ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" might be interested in Spicer joining the show, but DWTS executive producer Deena Katz and Spicer have both denied the rumor.Spicer wouldn't have been the first to take a break from the political world to learn how to waltz.Former Texas governor and current energy secretary Rick Perry danced his way off the stage after he was voted off in the second week last year. Former majority leader of the House of Representatives Tom DeLay competed during season nine in 2009.So who will put on their dancing shoes? Stay tuned for the official cast announcement on September 5.