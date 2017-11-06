ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his nickname to 'Brother Love'

EMBED </>More Videos

It seems the changing of seasons brings a changing of names for one Grammy-winning artist. (KABC)

It seems the changing of seasons brings a changing of names for one Grammy-winning artist.

Sean Combs, formerly known as "Puff Daddy, Puffy, P-Diddy," and most recently, "Diddy," has decided to change his name to "Love," or more specifically,"Brother Love."

"I'm just not who I am before," he said. "I'm something different. So, my new name is 'Love,' aka 'Brother Love.'"

"Brother Love" tweeted that he was praying about the decision and will no longer answer to any of his previous names.


In the past, "Love" has been known to change his name when he has new music coming out.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'American Idol' premiere date announced
Jeopardy! honoring champion who lost cancer fight
Wiess Energy Hall at HMNS
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Man found guilty of murdering 2 UT students
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Man accused of shooting deputy appears in court
Astros coach recovering from emergency surgery
Katy Fwy turns into impromptu commuter car wash
Show More
Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
Verlander and Upton share first wedding photo
'American Idol' premiere date announced
Worker with blender sparks blast at vodka distillery
More News
Top Video
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
Vin Scully: 'I will never watch another NFL game'
Man accused of shooting deputy appears in court
More Video