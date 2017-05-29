Schlitterbahn offering free admission for veterans

Schlitterbahn water park is rolling out a special deal for the military and first responders.Starting today, members of the military, police officers, firefighters and EMTs can get into the park for free as a salute to troops and public safety officers.They will need to show their military ID or proof of employment. If they are married or have children, their family members can get a discount of 50 percent off.This comes as the park hosts American Heroes Week, which will run until Sunday.