As some of you already know, ABC13 anchor Samica Knight has never seen "Star Wars." Crazy, right?It's been a running joke around the newsroom and even at "Good Morning America," as anchors Tom Koch and Michael Strahan love putting her on blast about her lack of "Star Wars" knowledge.This morning, we put her to the test with the help of Strahan.Without her knowledge, we told her we would be asking her to name some movie characters live on TV. Little did she know, they would be characters from the one movie she has never seen.May the Fourth be with You, Samica!