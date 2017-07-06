ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Reynolds responds to teen who photoshopped him into prom photos

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gabi Dunn didn't let her recent break-up ruin her prom photos. Instead of deleting the pictures with her ex-boyfriend, she decided to "edit" the images to replace him with Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Reynolds.


Dunn shared the images on Twitter, where she received over 85,000 likes, over 10,000 retweets and an awesome response from Reynolds.


The actor used the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi saying "We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritysocial mediahigh schoolpromFunny photosbuzzworthyfeel good
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Splitsville: Remembering celebs who used to be together
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Internet star Stevie Ryan dies at 33; death ruled suicide
Sights and sounds from CITGO Freedom Over Texas
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
Deputies: Woman chews on meth bag found in buttocks
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Bomb scare turns into a blast from the past
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
Police: Baby with needle in leg treated for drug overdose
Show More
Fire department warns parents about phone charger fires
Missing worker left because she was 'stressed out'
Large fire destroys a South Houston warehouse
Budweiser raises a bottle to Texas pride this summer
Hitler sketch taped to drive-thru window at Taco Bell
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
More Photos