Ryan Reynolds responds to teen who photoshopped him into prom photos

"We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Gabi Dunn didn't let her recent break-up ruin her prom photos. Instead of deleting the pictures with her ex-boyfriend, she decided to "edit" the images to replace him with Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Reynolds.


Dunn shared the images on Twitter, where she received over 85,000 likes, over 10,000 retweets and an awesome response from Reynolds.


The actor used the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi saying "We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next."
