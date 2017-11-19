ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model in 90s

EMBED </>More Videos

Entrepreneur Russell Simmons is being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old model in the early 90s, and the woman claims producer Brett Ratner, recently accused of sexual misconduct, was there. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Entrepreneur Russell Simmons is being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old model in the early 90s, and the woman claims producer Brett Ratner, recently accused of sexual misconduct, was there.

Keri Claussen Khalighi told the LA Times the incident happened in 1991, after she met Ratner and Simmons at a casting call in New York.

She claimed they took her to dinner and then back to Simmons' apartment to show her a music video. Khalighi said that is when Simmons allegedly began making aggressive sexual advances.

She said in the article Ratner "just sat there and watched."

In a statement, Simmons, now 60 years old, strongly disputed her account.

He said, in part: "As a long-time social activist, I have applauded the strength of the brave men and women who have spoken out over the past month and made their voices heard regarding sexual assault and harassment. I am a supporter of the #metoo campaign and the victims who were previously terrified to stand up and speak out against sexual misconduct. I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being."

There was no immediate comment from Ratner about the allegations


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentsex assaultsex crimescelebrityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
"The Incredibles 2" finally releases a trailer
MoviePass banking on $7 a month for movie tickets
What you need to know about WWE weekend in Houston
Super letdown: 'Justice League' is a big budget bust
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Texans end 3-game losing streak with win against Cardinals
Authorities searching for suspect on foot in NW Houston
"The Incredibles 2" finally releases a trailer
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash
Border agents open gates for couple's 3-minute wedding
PHOTOS: Texans cheerleaders unveil new calendar
Social justice groups to 'take a knee' at Texans game
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Show More
Honda recalls 800,000 Odyssey minivans over seats
New H-E-B store in Baytown opens in two weeks
Shipley Do-Nuts celebrating its 81st birthday in Houston
MoviePass banking on $7 a month for movie tickets
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
More News
Top Video
"The Incredibles 2" finally releases a trailer
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash
'Kitten yoga' instructor aims for fit humans and felines
Honda recalls 800,000 Odyssey minivans over seats
More Video