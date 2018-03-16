ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

RuPaul's Walk of Fame star unveiled at ceremony in Hollywood

RuPaul's newly installed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Friday amid cheers from fellow celebrities and a throng of fans. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
RuPaul's newly installed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Friday amid cheers from fellow celebrities and a throng of fans.

The iconic drag queen has spent 35 years bringing drag to a mainstream audience. For the last several years, he has produced and hosted the reality competition series "RuPaul's Drag Race."

The show has placed a spotlight on the LGBT community, launching careers for more than 150 contestants.

"I love all of you, and I wish for each and every person within the sound of my voice: that your dreams can come true as mine have," RuPaul said in remarks to the assembled crowd. "This is absolutely the most important moment in my professional career."

Among those who helped Rupaul celebrate his star was actress Jane Fonda.

The star is located on the sidewalk outside the offices of World of Wonder Productions, which produces "RuPaul's Drag Race."
