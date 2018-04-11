ROSEANNE

'We remember Glenn every day': 'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn

EMBED </>More Videos

'Rosanne' honored Glenn Quinn, who played Becky's husband Mark during the series' original run. (ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

Longtime 'Roseanne' fans recognized a familiar face at the end of Tuesday night's episode: actor Glenn Quinn, who played Becky's husband Mark during the series' original run.

The episode, "Eggs Over, Not Easy," included an end card honoring Quinn, who died in 2002 of a heroin overdose. It also references Mark's death as Becky (Sarah Chalke) comes to terms with news of her infertility and reveals that she and Mark had been trying to conceive before his death. Since then, Becky hasn't been able to find anybody who was as good as Mark to have children with.

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J., took to Facebook after the episode aired with a touching tribute to his late co-star, who he called an "amazing person" who "lit up every room he entered and every set he walked on."



"As a show, we never considered replacing his character. Recasting as some in the media suggested was never even an option. Glenn is irreplaceable," Fishman wrote.

Though Quinn has passed, his influence persists, Fishman said. Quinn's family "remains in close contact," with his sisters visiting the set and his niece featured in an episode later this season. There's also a photo of Quinn hanging on the set that cast members pass each day as they are introduced to the studio audience.

"We remember Glenn every day. He will always be with us, part of us, part of the #Roseanne show and family," Fishman said.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about Mark's death, Fishman added that the show will explore the character's storyline in season 11.

"We felt we couldn't devote enough time to Mark to do it justice in 9," he explained.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetelevisionfertilityABC
ROSEANNE
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
ABC renews 'Roseanne' revival for second season
Residents of home made famous by "Roseanne" watch premiere together
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
More roseanne
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
Zach Braff on how one podcast led to 'Alex, Inc.'
Encore! Music pioneer back in Houston 32 years after epic show
Here's how you can score $10 'Hamilton' tickets in Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at E. Harris Co. construction site
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
15-year-old girl reported missing in Harris County
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Show More
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
You can see the World Series trophy in person starting today
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
More News