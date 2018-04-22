ROSEANNE

'Roseanne' marathon coming to ABC on April 24

EMBED </>More Videos

This preview of the new "Roseanne" premiered during the Oscars. The show returns on March 27th.

Can't get enough of "Roseanne" and the Conner family? ABC is set to air four back-to-back episodes from the hit series' revival on Tuesday, April 24.

The marathon kicks off at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT. ABC will air the episodes "Twenty Years to Life," "Dress to Impress," "Eggs Over, Not Easy" and "Darlene v. David."

Episodes from the tenth season are also available via streaming and on-demand services.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneABCtelevisionfun stuff
ROSEANNE
Johnny Galecki returns as David on 'Roseanne'
'Roseanne' actress seeking help for her 'battles'
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
More roseanne
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch the new trailer for Disneynature's 'Penguins'
Harry Potter at the Houston Symphony in June
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
Houston's young stage stars shine bright at Tommy Tune Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Woman exposes her breast as officers investigate deadly crash
HPD officer responsive after critical golf cart crash
Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service in College Station
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
College Station welcomes Barbara Bush home one final time
Show More
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
4 dead, 4 wounded in Waffle House shooting
What we know about Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.
Woman shot, killed after refusing to let use cell phone
1 person shot at nightclub in southwest Houston
More News