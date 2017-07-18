RodeoHouston unveils plans for star-shaped stage

The star of RodeoHouston 2018 could very well be the new stage.Rodeo officials unveiled plans for a custom, star-shaped, rotating concert stage.It will make its debut Feb. 27, 2018.The five points of the star each measure 36 feet and can be raised to create elevated performance positions.The 48-foot diameter, rotating performance space allows concert goers to be closer to their favorite artists than ever before.A 22-foot tall, motion-controlled LED video screen will serve as a back drop.Garth Brooks will be the first artist to take the star stage when he opens the 2018 RodeoHouston.Tickets for his concert go on sale Sept. 9.RodeoHouston is scheduled from Feb. 27 - March 18.