Tour Stops and dates:



Get ready to rock out, because Metallica is coming to H-town.Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy award-winning band Metallica announced its WorldWired 2017 tour, and one of their stops is at NRG Stadium.According to a press release, this is the band's first proper North American tour since 2009.Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will open for Metallica.Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10am. Citi cardmembers take take advantage of the presale opportunity starting Feb. 14.Each ticket purchased with come with a CD copy or digital download of the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" album.The album was released on Nov. 18 and debuted at no. 1 around the world, selling more than 800,000 copies in its first week.The concert is June 11. Metallica will make another Texas stop on June 14 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.Metallica collaborated with Lady Gaga at Sunday night's Grammy's performing "Moth Into Flame."May 10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank StadiumMay 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial FieldMay 14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumMay 17 - Uniondale, NY - New ColiseumMay 19 - Boston, MA - Gillette StadiumMay 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)June 4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch StadiumJune 7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority FieldJune 11 - Houston, TX - NRG StadiumJune 14 - San Antonio, TX - AlamodomeJune 16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T StadiumJune 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier FieldJuly 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World StadiumJuly 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock StadiumJuly 9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust ParkJuly 12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia ParkJuly 14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'EteJuly 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers CentreJuly 19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-DrapeauJuly 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose BowlAugust 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix StadiumAugust 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco ParkAugust 9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink FieldAugust 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC PlaceAugust 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium