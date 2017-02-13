ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Heavy metal legends Metallica to make tour stop in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Get ready to rock out, because Metallica is coming to H-town.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy award-winning band Metallica announced its WorldWired 2017 tour, and one of their stops is at NRG Stadium.

According to a press release, this is the band's first proper North American tour since 2009.

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will open for Metallica.



Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10am. Citi cardmembers take take advantage of the presale opportunity starting Feb. 14.

Each ticket purchased with come with a CD copy or digital download of the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" album.
The album was released on Nov. 18 and debuted at no. 1 around the world, selling more than 800,000 copies in its first week.

The concert is June 11. Metallica will make another Texas stop on June 14 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Metallica collaborated with Lady Gaga at Sunday night's Grammy's performing "Moth Into Flame."

Tour Stops and dates:

May 10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum
May 19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)
June 4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
June 7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field
June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
June 14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
June 16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
June 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
July 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

July 12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park
July 14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
July 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
July 19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl
August 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
August 9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field
August 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
August 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
