Rita Ora talks about hosting 'Boy Band' and the 30 hopeful young men competing on ABC

Jennifer Matarese interviews the host of "Boy Band" Rita Ora. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
ABC is out to find the next "Backstreet Boys" or "NKOTB" with the new show Boy Band.

After rigorous auditions, 30 young men have made the cut to Hollywood for the chance at becoming part of a new boy band group.

Once in Hollywood, Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland will cut the group down to 18.

"I think it's great that we have such a collective sum of people to really help us out," said Rita Ora, the host of Boy Band.

That's when, Ora explained, the men are broken down into groups of six.

"If you are putting yourself on this show, you really need to be a winning force of nature," Ora said. "You know, that's what we want. We want everyone in this band to feel like they are super heroes."

At the end of the 10-episode series, five of the young men will receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records as a new band.



And for the first time ever, viewers at home will vote for their favorite five band members, live, creating a group America can truly call its own.

In the finale, America's favorite five band members will be announced, and they will perform their brand-new single together for the first time!



Don't miss the big premiere of Boy Band on Thursday at 8/7c on ABC!
