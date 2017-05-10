ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45

EMBED </>More Videos

Boykin co-starred on the MTV series "Rob & Big" with skateboarder Rob Dyrdek.

Christopher Boykin, known to many as "Big," from the MTV show "Rob & Big" has died at the age of 45, according to an MTV press release.

Big co-starred with skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on the popular MTV series for several seasons.

"MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing," MTV said in a statement. "He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."

The reality star's representative said he passed away Tuesday morning from a heart attack.

Big rose to fame in 2006 as Dyrdek's bodyguard. The two lived together until Big had a child.

"My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you," Dyrdek wrote on Twitter after learning of his death. "We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly."



Big is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentmtvreality televisioncelebrity deathscelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dance Moms' star gets 1 year in prison
Live with Kelly & Ryan Niagara Falls Getaway Contest
Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?
Last day to get $20 tickets to red hot summer concerts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
Man makes epic action movie ad to sell used car
Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant
Democrats call Trump's firing of Comey a 'cover-up'
Show More
Grandmother on child found safe: 'I'm super elated'
Rockets lose 110-107 to Spurs in Game 5
Woman hit in the head, robbed inside garage
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
Dozens arrested at Middlelands Music Festival
More News
Top Video
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Only one thing really works to keep bugs from biting
More Video