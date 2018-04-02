ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Review: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel

By
NEW YORK --
Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon shares his review of ''The Crossing.''

The new drama is unusual enough that one of the stars of The Crossing was surprised to learn ABC had ordered the series. It looks and plays like a program you might want to binge watch on a streaming service like Hulu or Netflix.

The victims of what appears to be a shipwreck are in fact refugees from the future who have made The Crossing, or gone back in time 180 years to the present day.

"We were running away," a little girl tells the local sheriff played by Steve Zahn. He asks, "You were running away, from what?"

Leah replies, "the war."

"But there's no war here," he says.

The little survivor says simply, "There will be."

Leah has been separated from her mother, played by Natalie Martinez.

"I come from the future, where I'm a soldier," Martinez said. "So it's going to be very tough for me to confide in him and trust him when I know him to be a certain way, especially towards us."

The folks from the future have genetically enhanced abilities, which is very clear from her first big action sequence.

In fact, there's no shortage of action, but that's not what The Crossing is all about.

"His character can relate to the fact that I'm a mother who's trying to look for her daughter, and he can relate to that because he has a son, and he kind of sees that," Martinez said about Zahn's character. "That's one thing we kinda have together."

And that, according to Zahn, is the emotional core of the show.

"That's why I like it," he said. "You know, I'm not attracted to sci-fi, really. I'm not. I never watched Star Trek. It didn't turn my crank. It has to be believable. It has to be real."

The Crossing is grounded in reality because its creators consulted experts at NASA and futurists to see what might be possible two centuries from now.

"They always had an answer for everything," Zahn said. "Any kind of question you might have, about food, anything. 'What happens when you travel?' They had an answer for it."

Plausible is a word that comes to mind here, and that's why I like this one. Because like Steve, I'm not a huge science fiction fan.

The Crossing debuts Monday at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What you need to know before you cut the cord
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Rapper Fabolous surrenders in NJ domestic violence case
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver pleads guilty to murder in death of prom-goer
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Stripes stores selling commemorative Selena-themed cups again
Police investigate after man found dead in ditch
Show More
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
Boy found 'alive and talking' after falling into drainage pipe
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House
Baytown residents rocked by incident at Chevron Phillips
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos