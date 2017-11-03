Rev your engines for all the FREE fun and entertainment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 11/3 - 11/9:
Friday, November 3
Live Music: Jason V Chapman with Cally Moudry
Central Green at La Centerra, Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m.
Lone Star Rally
Galveston
Remington College Webster Campus giving complimentary haircuts to veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Community Campout
VFW Park, Katy
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 a.m. (Saturday)
Vino and Vintage Vocals with Vino & Vinyl
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Friday Family Movie Nights: Spider Man: Homecoming
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tyke Hike: Fall
Baytown Nature Center
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Pete Simple
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Walking Along the Trails Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park 8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, November 4
Remington College Webster Campus giving complimentary haircuts to veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
iWalk For Animals
Memorial Park - Picnic Loop
8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Greens Bayou Regatta
Brock Park, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
2017 Greater Lake Houston Healthy For Good Heart Walk
Lone Star College Kingwood, Kingwood
8:30 a.m.
Lone Star Rally
Galveston
Movie in the Park: Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Dow Park, Deer Park
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pasadena Fire vs. Police Softball Game
Henry Field Pasadena Pony Baseball Fields
12:00 p.m.
iFest Live!
Sugar Land Town Square
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Free Nature Walks
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Arts In The Park
The Lodge at Rob Fleming Park
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
This is Kingwood Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Texas Longhorns Game Day at The Square - TCU
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Student Performances in the Park - KIPP Houston High School Jazz
Memorial Hermann Park Lake Plaza
12:00 p.m.
Art @ Discovery Green
Discovery Green
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green: Zootopia
Discovery Green
7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Movies at Miller: Sing Along with the Muppet Movie
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.
Touch-A-Truck 2017 & Model Train Festival
409 6th Street North, Texas City
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Discovery Green Flea presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Rom Ryan
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, November 5
Doggies Who Brunch
1510 Hutchins St., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Davison Home Open House
The Davison Home, Texas City
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving complimentary haircuts to veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Lone Star Rally
Galveston
The Woodlands Cultural and Heritage Festival
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Salute to Military Service & First Responders
Kemah Boardwalk
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Texans on the Big Screen
The Square at Memorial City
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Art @ Discovery Green
Discovery Green
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Adam and Laura Watson
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, November 6
Mondays with Mommy at LaCenterra
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
How Does It Work?
Surface Water Treatment Plant, Missouri City
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving complimentary haircuts to veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 7
BoHo Beautiful and RPM - Positive Movement Tour
Hermann Square at City Hall
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Peaceful Bones Book Signing and Presentation by Samuel Axelrad, M.D.
Houston Public Library Fairbanks Branch
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp with Fit Factor
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving complimentary haircuts to veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one, get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 8
Connecting the Silos an Artist INC-Houston group showcase Grand Opening Reception
The Silos on Sawyer in Gallery 100
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Whataburger Oh Whata Night
307 S. Mason Road, Katy
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving complimentary haircuts to veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking: Camp meals will never be the same
Academy in Upper Kirby, Houston
6:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Children's Performance: Moving Myths
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Party on the Plaza: The old 97s with Seratones
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Tom's Fun Band
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 9
Designing Your Landscape with Roses
Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion, Houston
7:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving complimentary haircuts to veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp with Fit Factor
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Children's Performance: No Bully Here
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Children's Bible Story Time
Topstone Bibles & Books
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Blues and More at The Brown
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Rock the Row Concert Series: Nobody's Fool
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Shareable Side
Join the Buffalo Circle at Buffalo Wild Wings and get a coupon for a free shareable side.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff