Residents of home made famous by "Roseanne" watch premiere together

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KTRK) --As millions watched the premiere of "Roseanne" Tuesday night, there was a special group watching inside the fictional home used in the show.
For Tommy Skupien, his childhood came full circle.
"I think it will be really cool to see our house that I live in and walk to every day," he said. "Don't really think it's anything special, but to a lot of people it will be a cool sight watching the show pick back up and the famous intro."
Skupien lives at the iconic home and says people drive by to take pictures.
"We see people walking by taking pictures of the house, which kind of gives it excitement because it shows a lot of people are intrigued with the "Roseanne" house," Chris Shuck said.
They believe traffic will pick up with the show rebooting on ABC.
