ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived

EMBED </>More Videos

Several reports say Beyonce delivered twins earlier this week and have shared the news only with close family and friends. (Beyonce/Instagram)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly new parents once again, just in time for Father's Day.

Beyonce's father Matthew Knowles tweeted the good news.


Several reports say Beyonce delivered twins earlier this week and have shared the news only with close family and friends.

No names or photos have been released yet.

The couple made the news about the pregnancy public back in February.



She posted a photo showcasing her beautiful baby bump with the caption, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z are already the parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.


In 2013, Beyonce revealed she had suffered a miscarriage prior to the arrival of her daughter.

She discussed the incident in her HBO documentary, 'Life Is But A Dream' and said, ""About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time," the Grammy winner says in one scene. "And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life."

The Formation singer has discussed the incident on several songs. On her self-titled album, Beyonce, the song Heaven discusses life and death plus the power of finding strength in knowing that someone had an incredible life.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncepregnancysingingcelebritycelebrity babies
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
Coroner: Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, 'other factors'
Gene Simmons seeks to trademark 'rock on' gesture
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Brothers arrested after hostage standoff
Father's Day deals
Navy: Bodies of missing sailors found aboard USS Fitzgerald
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Picking the perfect beer for Father's Day
Show More
PHOTOS: Astros win big over Red Sox
Afghan soldier wounds 7 US soldiers in insider attack
Dads winning the parenting game
Mayor Turner rededicates Emancipation Park
Woman saves her father's life with AED
More News
Top Video
3 people hospitalized after Gulf Freeway wreck
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
Students remember coach killed in wrong-way accident
PHOTOS: Summer of Love turns 50
More Video