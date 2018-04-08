AMAZON

Report: Amazon to spend billion dollars to turn 'Lord of the Rings' into TV series

Lord of the Rings fans, listen up! Amazon is reportedly getting ready to spend big bucks to turn Lord of the Rings into a TV series. (New Line Cinema photo)

Amazon is reportedly getting ready to spend big bucks to turn Lord of the Rings into a television series.

Amazon is paying more than a $1 billion to bring this dream to life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
VIDEO: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel

The article says the network's groundbreaking negotiation guaranteed a five-season commitment of J.R.R. Tolkien's adaptation, making it the "most expensive TV series ever."

Amazon Studios reportedly shelled out an estimated $250 million for the rights.

So, when will we see it? Production will reportedly start within the next two years.
