ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized

EMBED </>More Videos

Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized in Florida. (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
"Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.

His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Cassidy is "now conscious" and "surrounded by family." The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided.

The 67-year-old said earlier this year he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He's the stepson of actress and fellow "Partridge Family" star Shirley Jones.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Texas woman needs your vote for "American Idol"
JLo working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
Study: Rated T video games glamorize smoking
Stars from 'The Sandlot' are coming to Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Astros host baseball games for kids with disabilities
Incredible Jose Altuve image made of words and numbers
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
Police chief says some drivers scare 'bejesus' out of him
Man shot and killed outside SW Houston grocery store
GET YOUR JACKETS READY: Chilly weather is on its way
Show More
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House
1st delivery of books arrive for girl battling brain cancer
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64
Champagne: It's what's on tap at a'Bouzy
What you need to know about WWE weekend in Houston
More News
Top Video
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House
JLo working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
More Video