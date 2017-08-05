Thank God it's Friday, or thank goodness it's Friday! Those words became synonymous with ABC's popular Friday night lineup during the 90s, and soon we'll get a chance to relive that nostalgic feeling.Starting Sept. 29, Hulu will make all episodes fromandavailable on its streaming service."These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night," said Craig Erwich, Hulu's SVP of Content in a statement. "Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu."With the announcement, we're reliving the shows that dominated Friday night and became a staple of ABC's programming.Full House chronicled the events of widowed father, Danny Tanner, who raised his three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law and best friend. The show made its debut in 1987.Full House's cast included Bog Saget, John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.Last year, Netflix released a continuation of the show, titled Fuller House.Based on a middle-class family living in Chicago, Family Matters quickly became a mainstay on TGIF. If you didn't love the Winslows' nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel, you definitely fell in love with his alter-ego Stefan Urquelle and the hilarious infatuation between Steve and Stefan with Carl and Harriette Winslow's daughter, Lara.The show was a spin-off of Perfect Strangers and starred Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton, Jaleel White, Kellie Shanygne Williams and Darius McCrary.Making its debut on TGIF in 1991, Step by Step chronicled the lives of two single parents who spontaneously got married after meeting each other. The two, each with three children, would eventually learn how to accept their new blended family.Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers were the two stars of Step by Step.Perfect Strangers was a sitcom that featured the main characters of Larry Appelton, played by Mark Linn-Baker, and Balki Bartokomous, played by Bronson Pinchot. The show became the anchor for TGIF and led to the spin-off series of Family Matters.Starring Mark Curry and Holly Robinson-Peete, Hangin' with Mr. Cooper centered on an NBA player-turned substitute teacher and coach. The show was part of the TGIF lineup from 1993 to 1996.What was your favorite show from TGIF? Let us know in the comments below.