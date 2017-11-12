I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described - but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud... — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Comedian and actress Rebel Wilson is coming forward on Twitter, saying she was sexually harassed.The "Pitch Perfect" star said in a series of tweets that an actor in the business asked her to perform a sexual act repeatedly.Wilson does not mention the actor by name.She said the actor's representative told her to "be nice" and to support him.Wilson said earlier in her career, she also had a hotel encounter with a top director, but that nothing happened.