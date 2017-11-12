ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Rebel Wilson says male co-star sexually harassed her

Rebel Wilson says a male co-star sexually harassed her during her career in a dramatic series of tweets.

LOS ANGELES, California --
Comedian and actress Rebel Wilson is coming forward on Twitter, saying she was sexually harassed.

The "Pitch Perfect" star said in a series of tweets that an actor in the business asked her to perform a sexual act repeatedly.

Wilson does not mention the actor by name.

She said the actor's representative told her to "be nice" and to support him.


Wilson said earlier in her career, she also had a hotel encounter with a top director, but that nothing happened.

