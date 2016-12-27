ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Prosecutors say rappers Paul Wall, Baby Bash promoted 'secret smoke session' on Instagram
EMBED </>More News Videos

Rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash answered to drug charges after a facing a judge today.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash answered to drug charges after a facing a judge today.


Wall, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton, was arrested the day before Christmas Eve at Paradise Smoke Shop in The Heights after two undercover officers paid $10 each to get into the smoke shop. Friend and fellow rapper Baby Bash, whose real name is Ronald Ray Bryant, was also arrested, as were eight others.

According to court documents, Wall was found in possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC, which is the chemical found in marijuana that makes you high.

Prosecutors said Wall and Baby Bash promoted a "secret smoke session" on their Instagram accounts inviting people to smoke marijuana with them.

"I have spoken as much as I'm going to say. The investigation is early. The DA's file is incomplete. There are things we are waiting on that the DA does not have yet," Wall's attorney Jolanda Jones said.

Wall and Baby Bash admitted to the judge that they both had marijuana and prescription drugs in their systems.

RELATED: Houston rapper Paul Wall and Baby Bash arrested on drug felony charges

The wife of the smoke shop owner tells ABC13, Wall was there for a private party, collecting gifts for underprivileged kids when he was arrested.


We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Houston rapper Paul Wall faces a judge today, answering to drug charges.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity arrestrapperarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet
Woman's body dumped near children's park
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Show More
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
HPD search for suspect in fatal shooting
Baby on liver transplant list only waits 40 minutes
Bear interacts with motorists and tranquilized
After 63 years together, couple dies hours apart
More News
Top Video
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
More Video