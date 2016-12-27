In court this AM: @paulwallbaby, answering to drug charges. Publicist says: "he'll be exonerated." Arrested in Heights smoke shop Fri #abc13 pic.twitter.com/VwsuE7cOzu — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 27, 2016

Rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash answered to drug charges after a facing a judge today.Wall, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton, was arrested the day before Christmas Eve at Paradise Smoke Shop in The Heights after two undercover officers paid $10 each to get into the smoke shop. Friend and fellow rapper Baby Bash, whose real name is Ronald Ray Bryant, was also arrested, as were eight others.According to court documents, Wall was found in possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC, which is the chemical found in marijuana that makes you high.Prosecutors said Wall and Baby Bash promoted a "secret smoke session" on their Instagram accounts inviting people to smoke marijuana with them."I have spoken as much as I'm going to say. The investigation is early. The DA's file is incomplete. There are things we are waiting on that the DA does not have yet," Wall's attorney Jolanda Jones said.Wall and Baby Bash admitted to the judge that they both had marijuana and prescription drugs in their systems.The wife of the smoke shop owner tells ABC13, Wall was there for a private party, collecting gifts for underprivileged kids when he was arrested.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.