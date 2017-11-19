ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance off side of hotel on American Music Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do." - P!nk (American Music Awards® clips provided by DCP Rights, LLC)

P!nk is known for daring performances at the American Music Awards, but the "Raise Your Glass" singer just raised the bar.

The international superstar performed stories above the ground off the side of the JW Mariott in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I've ever attempted to do," the singer said earlier in the weekend.

Social media singled out the performances as a highlight of the evening, with many complimenting the performance while others talked about the anxiety of watching her perform so high off the ground.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsmusic newsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
AMAs honor first responders in show open
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Nehls to display
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
Fans camping out at Academy ahead of Altuve's appearance
Texans end losing streak with win against Cardinals
Andre Johnson inducted into Texans Ring of Honor
How a unique look makes the next "It" girl
Authorities searching for suspect on foot in NW Houston
Border agent dies after being injured in Texas
Show More
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash
ESPN: D'Onta Foreman tore Achilles during Texans win
PHOTOS: Texans cheerleaders unveil new calendar
Social justice groups to 'take a knee' at Texans game
More News
Top Video
Fans camping out at Academy ahead of Altuve's appearance
How a unique look makes the next "It" girl
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Nehls to display
Andre Johnson inducted into Texans Ring of Honor
More Video