The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo sets the stage for 21 of music's hottest stars to perform during the 2017 Show, March 7-26.More than half of the star-studded entertainer lineup scheduled to perform at RODEOHOUSTON will take the rotating stage for the first time in 2017.- Aaron Watson- Old Dominion- Chris Stapleton- Alicia Keys- Alan Jackson- The Chainsmokers- Sam Hunt- Meghan Trainor- Thomas Rhett- Luke Bryan- Fifth Harmony- Willie Nelson- Banda El Recodo | Siggno- Florida Georgia Line- ZZ Top- Chris Young- Blink 182- Dierks Bentley- Brad Paisley- Zac Brown BandTickets will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 14, 10am, through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The online waiting room opens at 9:30am on Saturday, and fans can register in advance at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration."With a number of RODEOHOUSTON veterans and entertainers who are new to the rotating stage, the March entertainment schedule is set," said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "Houstonians can see a diverse offering of incredibly talented artists at truly affordable prices."INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS- Rodeo ticket prices range from $18 to $25, plus applicable fees. A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $100, as well as Chute Seats, for $300 or $350. o Upper-level Value Wednesday tickets are $10.- Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased in the following ways: o online at rodeohouston.com or axs.com/rodeohouston; Register for a MyAXS account to help speed up the online purchase process at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration.- The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 30 minutes before the sale begins. The early admission into the Waiting Room will help speed up the ticketing process by allowing customers to log in to their account and enter payment information in preparation for the sale.- Beginning at 10 a.m., customers who entered the Waiting Room between 9:30 and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to enter the "store." Those entering after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the Waiting Room.- Each performance is purchased as a separate order. To purchase another performance, the customer will return to the Waiting Room.- Please note: a place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee ticket availability.- via AXS mobile app available for Android and Apple devices;- by phone at 855.239.7207; or- in person beginning Monday, Jan. 16, at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge.- A 10-ticket purchase limit is set for all 20 performances through the first day of public sales, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.SEASON TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE (Loge and Upper Level)- Season ticket options start as low as $336, plus handling.- Season tickets are available online at rodeohouston.com/Tickets/SeasonTickets; or call the Rodeo Ticket Office at 832.667.1080.