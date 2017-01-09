RODEO HOUSTON

Entertainment lineup for 2017 Rodeo Houston

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Aaron Watson will open this year&#39;s Rodeo Houston season on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.</span></div>
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo sets the stage for 21 of music's hottest stars to perform during the 2017 Show, March 7-26.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

More than half of the star-studded entertainer lineup scheduled to perform at RODEOHOUSTON will take the rotating stage for the first time in 2017.

Tuesday, March 7 - Aaron Watson
Wednesday, March 8 - Old Dominion
Thursday, March 9 - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 10 - Alicia Keys
Saturday, March 11 - Alan Jackson
Sunday, March 12 - The Chainsmokers
Monday, March 13 - Sam Hunt
Tuesday, March 14 - Meghan Trainor
Wednesday, 15 - Thomas Rhett
Thursday, March 16 - Luke Bryan
Friday, March 17 - Fifth Harmony
Saturday, March 18 - Willie Nelson
Sunday, March 19 - Banda El Recodo | Siggno
Monday, March 20 - Florida Georgia Line
Tuesday, March 21 - ZZ Top
Wednesday, March 22 - Chris Young
Thursday, March 23 - Blink 182
Friday, March 24 - Dierks Bentley
Saturday, March 25 - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 26 - Zac Brown Band

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 14, 10am, through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The online waiting room opens at 9:30am on Saturday, and fans can register in advance at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration.

"With a number of RODEOHOUSTON veterans and entertainers who are new to the rotating stage, the March entertainment schedule is set," said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "Houstonians can see a diverse offering of incredibly talented artists at truly affordable prices."

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

- Rodeo ticket prices range from $18 to $25, plus applicable fees. A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $100, as well as Chute Seats, for $300 or $350. o Upper-level Value Wednesday tickets are $10.

- Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased in the following ways: o online at rodeohouston.com or axs.com/rodeohouston; Register for a MyAXS account to help speed up the online purchase process at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration.
- The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 30 minutes before the sale begins. The early admission into the Waiting Room will help speed up the ticketing process by allowing customers to log in to their account and enter payment information in preparation for the sale.
- Beginning at 10 a.m., customers who entered the Waiting Room between 9:30 and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to enter the "store." Those entering after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the Waiting Room.
- Each performance is purchased as a separate order. To purchase another performance, the customer will return to the Waiting Room.
- Please note: a place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee ticket availability.

- via AXS mobile app available for Android and Apple devices;

- by phone at 855.239.7207; or

- in person beginning Monday, Jan. 16, at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge.

- A 10-ticket purchase limit is set for all 20 performances through the first day of public sales, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

SEASON TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE (Loge and Upper Level)

- Season ticket options start as low as $336, plus handling.

- Season tickets are available online at rodeohouston.com/Tickets/SeasonTickets; or call the Rodeo Ticket Office at 832.667.1080.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonHouston
Load Comments
RODEO HOUSTON
Sign your child up now for Mutton Bustin'
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to increase ticket prices
Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days
Rodeo trail rider thanks kids for well wishes after horse fall
More rodeo houston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2017 Golden Globe winners and nominees
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Nick Viall talks about what is coming up next on 'The Bachelor,' and in life!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Two men dead at SW Houston apartment
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
Mom sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-year-old son
Local homeowners deal with broken pipes
Lost 3-year-old wanders into store
Show More
Baytown police looking for suspects who shot 3 teens
3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Travelers lose 25,000 items in Florida airport rampage
First female infantry Marines report for duty
Zoo raises Amur tiger cub by hand to save its life
More News
Photos
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
More Photos