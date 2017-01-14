The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo sets the stage for 21 of music's hottest stars to perform during the 2017 Show, March 7-26.
Tickets go on sale on the RODEOHOUSTON website at 10am on Saturday. Scroll down for more information about the different tickets that are available.
More than half of the star-studded entertainer lineup scheduled to perform at RODEOHOUSTON will take the rotating stage for the first time in 2017.
Tuesday, March 7 - Aaron Watson
Wednesday, March 8 - Old Dominion
Thursday, March 9 - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 10 - Alicia Keys
Saturday, March 11 - Alan Jackson
Sunday, March 12 - The Chainsmokers
Monday, March 13 - Sam Hunt
Tuesday, March 14 - Meghan Trainor
Wednesday, March 15 - Thomas Rhett
Thursday, March 16 - Luke Bryan
Friday, March 17 - Fifth Harmony
Saturday, March 18 - Willie Nelson
Sunday, March 19 - Banda El Recodo | Siggno
Monday, March 20 - Florida Georgia Line
Tuesday, March 21 - ZZ Top
Wednesday, March 22 - Chris Young
Thursday, March 23 - Blink 182
Friday, March 24 - Dierks Bentley
Saturday, March 25 - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 26 - Zac Brown Band
"With a number of RODEOHOUSTON veterans and entertainers who are new to the rotating stage, the March entertainment schedule is set," said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "Houstonians can see a diverse offering of incredibly talented artists at truly affordable prices."
INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS
- Rodeo ticket prices range from $18 to $25, plus applicable fees. A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $100, as well as Chute Seats, for $300 or $350.
- Upper-level Value Wednesday tickets are $10.
- Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased in the following ways:
- online at rodeohouston.com or axs.com/rodeohouston; Register for a MyAXS account to help speed up the online purchase process at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration.
- The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 30 minutes before the sale begins. The early admission into the Waiting Room will help speed up the ticketing process by allowing customers to log in to their account and enter payment information in preparation for the sale.
- Beginning at 10 a.m., customers who entered the Waiting Room between 9:30 and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to enter the "store." Those entering after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the Waiting Room.
- Each performance is purchased as a separate order. To purchase another performance, the customer will return to the Waiting Room.
- Please note: a place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee ticket availability.
- via AXS mobile app available for Android and Apple devices;
- by phone at 855.239.7207; or
- in person beginning Monday, Jan. 16, at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge.
- A 10-ticket purchase limit is set for all 20 performances through the first day of public sales, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
SEASON TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE (Loge and Upper Level)
- Season ticket options start as low as $336, plus handling.
- Season tickets are available online at rodeohouston.com/Tickets/SeasonTickets; or call the Rodeo Ticket Office at 832.667.1080.
