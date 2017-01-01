PHOTOS: Check out the 20 hottest men on TV

From the ultra handsome and charismatic Daniel Sunjata ("Notorious") to the powerful Keifer Sutherland ("Designated Survivor") to the drop-dead hot Jussie Smollett ("Empire,") here are 20 leading men you have to see to believe.
Happy watching!
See more: Why 'Designated Survivor' is the perfect show for election season
Get ready! ABC's fall lineup is here!
TV Listings - Click here to see what's on abc13 | Fall premieres on abc
Meet the new 'Bachelor': Nick Viall
Free download: Watch new shows with the abc app