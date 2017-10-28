ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland Park in Anaheim

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>KABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis celebrates &#39;Haul-O-Ween&#39; with Mater at Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Joshua Sudock&#47;Disneyland Resort)</span></div>
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
See photos of stars visiting Mickey and friends at Disneyland Park in Anaheim.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityactordisneydisneyland
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
H-Town's sexiest, most devilish parties
Wiess Energy Hall at HMNS
Some tricks, lots of treats and all for FREE this week
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LOUDER! Electric atmosphere lifts Astros at Minute Maid Park
Overturned truck closes SW Fwy southbound at West Loop
Special Olympians go for gold in flag football tourney
Houston waking up to chilly temperatures this morning
Study: Millennials saving more money than anyone else
San Jac players inspired by Houston Astros' success
Officer helps make child's birthday special
'HORRIFIC': Two killed in fiery high-speed crash
Show More
Home security system saves family dog from fire
Time for some Halloween fun this weekend!
Undead skin cells? Vampire facials gaining popularity
Astros beat Dodgers 5-3 in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
It's homecoming! Marching Storm rocking 'The Hill'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pumpkin carving creations
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Adorable newborn Astros fans appear on baseball cards
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
More Photos