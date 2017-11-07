CELEBRITY

Fans create petition for Kevin James to replace Kevin Spacey on 'House of Cards'

EMBED </>More Videos

Petition to have Kevin James replace Kevin Spacey on 'House of Cards'

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) --
Netflix announced that it would be cutting ties with actor and "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey, and fans are suggesting another Kevin to replace him.

A petition has been created with fans asking Netflix to have "King of Queens" actor Kevin James replace Spacey.

So far, it has generated more than 26,000 signatures.

James might not be the best person to fill Spacey's shoes on "House of Cards," but someone might need to if season six continues.

Spacey has been facing several sexual assault and harassment allegations that began with "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp.

Several production staff members on "House of Cards" have also come forward with similar allegations.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentsexual harassmentsexual assaultcelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY
2 dances, 2 perfect scores highlight week 8 of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Astros' Carlos Correa appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Final 'Coco' trailer is all about family
Tom Hanks helps guy pop the question
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
2 dances, 2 perfect scores highlight week 8 of 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mom killed in hit-and-run wreck near middle school
High school sweethearts killed in church mass shooting
Astros' Altuve, Hinch finalists for AL MVP, manager races
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Sweating today, sweaters tomorrow
Man accused of killing teen son because he was gay
Show More
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
Where the Astros have been since the World Series
Woman looking for teen who lost Astros hat at parade
Clara Harris gets parole after killing cheating husband
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
More News
Top Video
Astros' Altuve, Hinch finalists for AL MVP, manager races
Woman looking for teen who lost Astros hat at parade
Final 'Coco' trailer is all about family
Man accused of killing teen son because he was gay
More Video