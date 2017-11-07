HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) --Netflix announced that it would be cutting ties with actor and "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey, and fans are suggesting another Kevin to replace him.
A petition has been created with fans asking Netflix to have "King of Queens" actor Kevin James replace Spacey.
So far, it has generated more than 26,000 signatures.
James might not be the best person to fill Spacey's shoes on "House of Cards," but someone might need to if season six continues.
Spacey has been facing several sexual assault and harassment allegations that began with "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp.
Several production staff members on "House of Cards" have also come forward with similar allegations.
