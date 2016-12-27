ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston rapper Paul Wall faces a judge today, answering to drug charges
Houston rapper Paul Wall faces a judge today, answering to drug charges.

Houston rapper Paul Wall faces a judge today, answering to drug charges.

Wall, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton, was arrested the day before Christmas Eve at Paradise Smoke Shop in The Heights. Friend and fellow rapper Baby Bash, whose real name is Ronald Ray Bryant, was also arrested, as were eight others.

According to court documents, Wall was found in possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC, which is the chemical found in marijuana that makes you high.

The wife of the smoke shop owner tells ABC13, Wall was there for a private party, collecting gifts for underprivileged kids when he was arrested.

