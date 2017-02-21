OSCARS

Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers

EMBED </>More News Videos

This award season has seen some fashion risks pay off while others have missed.

By Roshumba Williams
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Hollywood's biggest stars are narrowing down their final choices for their red carpet outfit as Oscar Sunday quickly approaches.

This awards season has seen several red carpet risks, hits and unfortunately some misses.

Emma Stone has not only swept awards for her acting skills, but also for her fashion accolades and red carpet style this season. She was on trend at the Screen Actor Guild Awards with a lingerie inspired gown by Alexander McQueen.

The "La La Land" star also took a risk wearing a Chanel Couture dress and trousers combo at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. She also touted a one-shouldered Stella McCartney jumpsuit at the Oscars luncheon.

Another risk taker this season has been new comer Ruth Negga. From her ultra-modern gold Louis Vuitton gown at the Golden Globes to a mix of prim and punk Miu Miu at the Oscars luncheon, the Academy Award nominee has kept the fashion world on its toes.

Oscar nominee Naomie Harris went from old school glam in Armani Prive at the Golden Globes to a more modern Lanvin jumpsuit at the SAG Awards.

Viola Davis has kept it simple but stunning this awards season, opting for strapless or one-shoulder gowns in standout colors, like the yellow Michael Kors dress she wore at the Golden Globes.

Michelle Williams, who is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, has worn the label all season which has resulted in a mix of hits and misses.

Another red carpet favorite, Nicole Kidman, has had her ups and downs this season as well. She wowed at the BAFTAS in Armani Prive, but was overwhelmed by the color and plumage of her Gucci gown at the SAG Awards.

An unexpected trend that has everyone talking is the menswear inspired looked for women.

Octavia Spencer wore a midnight blue tux at the Golden Globes and Meryl Streep wore a black pant suit for the BAFTAS.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsoscar fashions
Load Comments
OSCARS
Houston fashion artist hosts Oscars Meet Art
Meet the real-life inspiration behind Oscar darling 'Lion'
Mel Gibson earns 1st Oscar nomination in 21 years
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Houston fashion artist hosts Oscars Meet Art
Meet the real-life inspiration behind Oscar darling 'Lion'
Mel Gibson earns 1st Oscar nomination in 21 years
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New hands-free only rule for drivers in Sugar Land
What's behind weed-filled The Woodlands Waterway?
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hospital
43 Outback, Carrabba's and Bonefish Grills to close
AT 10: Blind man rebuilds life after losing everything in fire
Bank ATM customers targeted by skimmers
Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events
Show More
Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules
Rockets trade Corey Brewer to Lakers for Lou Williams
Newspaper apologizes after Trump headline misprint
Cops: Burglar breaks in, puts on Betty Boop PJs
Still no ID for 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds
More News
Top Video
Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules
Newspaper apologizes after Trump headline misprint
Cops: Burglar breaks in, puts on Betty Boop PJs
Rockets trade Corey Brewer to Lakers for Lou Williams
More Video