Next season of 'The Middle' to be its last

After nearly a decade on the air, 'The Middle' will air its series finale in 2018, ABC announced Wednesday.The critically acclaimed sitcom gave the world a look into the at times messy but always heartfelt life of the Heck family in Orson, Indiana. 'The Middle' premiered at the height of the Great Recession and authentically told the story of the Heck family's struggles to save for college, pay their mortgage and get by at a time when many Americans found themselves confronted with similar problems.'The Middle' stars Patricia Heaton as Frankie, Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick.Throughout its run, the show received three Humanitas Prize nominations and one win, a Critics' Choice Award nomination and a Gracie Award. Sher received a Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series."The Heck family has been part of the ABC family for almost a decade. It's rare for a series to have this type of longevity, and we are proud to have been its home. We've watched Axl, Sue and Brick grow up right before our eyes under Frankie and Mike's unique parenting style," said ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey. "I'm looking forward to the fitting and happy ending the producers will give the Hecks and our viewers."'The Middle' is produced by Warner Bros. for ABC. It was created and is executive produced by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline.