Shuffle up and deal: New club brings legal poker to the Galleria area

New club brings legal poker to the Galleria area (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The poker fad that kicked into high gear when Chris Moneymaker won $2.5 million at the 2003 World Series of Poker may have cooled a bit in terms of media attention, but the game remains as popular as ever. This year's World Series drew 7,221 players from 83 countries, good for the third largest field in the event's history.

While players can always find games online, playing live against other people provides an undeniable thrill - and the certainty that everything is on the up-and-up. Finding a legal game can be tricky without access to either a regular home game or driving to Louisiana (or flying to Vegas).

However, a newly-opened business in the heart of the Galleria area aims to change all that. The Post Oak Poker Club offers players a safe, legal, casino-style environment to enjoy their hobby. Three owners, Daniel Kebort, Bill Heuer, and Sergio Cabrera, have turned the space that once housed Mo's...A Place for Steaks and the previous incarnation of Tony's into central Houston's first poker club.

