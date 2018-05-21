Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama

NEW YORK, New York --Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service.
Netflix streams movies and TV shows on demand. You can watch them on your TV, your laptop, or your phone.
With Monday's tweeted announcement, former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will also become original content producers offering a mix of content including possibly scripted series, un-scripted series, documentaries, and features.
Sometimes the Obamas will be on camera as hosts, other times they'll stay behind the scenes as producers.
The former president said in a statement, "We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples."
With 125 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix gives the Obamas a big platform to stay visible.
Early Netflix investor Paul Holland says the deal is part of a huge growth plan, "Netflix started with fairly formulaic dramas and comedies, now moving into a much more aspirational realm, where they'll feature a very popular former president and his wife in a series of new vignettes and new scenarios for them."
Obama appeared on Netflix in January as the first guest on David Letterman's new series called, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."
Now, the former Commander-In-Chief will command his own series. The financial terms were not revealed.
We do not know if it is a multi-year deal. The earliest that the Obamas' content will appear on Netflix is 2019.
Click here for more stories on the Obamas.